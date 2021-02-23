Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cervara di Roma, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published
on
February 23, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A textured wall covered in moss
Related tags
cervara di roma
metropolitan city of rome
Italy Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
moss
greenery
green and white
wall
Texture Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
moss
rock
algae
vegetation
bush
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collage
1,665 photos
· Curated by Daria Presnova
collage
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture
4 photos
· Curated by Elysse Reyna
Texture Backgrounds
rock
wall
Backgrounds / Wallpapers
29 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Italy Pictures & Images