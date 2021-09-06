Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anderson Schmig
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Capitan, NM, USA
Published
on
September 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
capitan
nm
usa
camp
ropes
climbing
repelling
rockwall
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
helmet
crash helmet
Sports Images
Sports Images
hardhat
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
leisure activities
Creative Commons images
Related collections
GOLD
34 photos
· Curated by Hadar Berkovich
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Blossoms Bloom
231 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images
Cyberpunk City
1,021 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
building