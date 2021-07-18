Go to Carmen Laezza's profile
@_elleci
Download free
angel statue on gray concrete wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Roma, RM, Italia
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fontana di Trevi

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

roma
rm
italia
HD Grey Wallpapers
#roma
rome
streetphotography
streetphoto
rome italy
rome street
rome ruins
#street
streetphotograph
Vintage Backgrounds
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
statue
human
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Rome
478 photos · Curated by Teo Balsamo
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
architecture
Roma
98 photos · Curated by Julia Funtova
roma
architecture
building
P3
138 photos · Curated by Miriam Cabrera
p3
HD Art Wallpapers
rome
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking