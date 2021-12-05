Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Judith Schouten
@judithschouten
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ground
vegetation
plant
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
path
grove
trail
soil
HD Wood Wallpapers
sprielderbos
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Orange Backgrounds
speuld
Free stock photos
Related collections
International Women's Day
19 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa