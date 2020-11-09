Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadine Marfurt
@nadine3
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 9, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bees in lavender
Related tags
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
lavender
macrophotography
nectar
HD Green Wallpapers
invertebrate
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
apidae
plant
bumblebee
Free images
Related collections
High above sea level
60 photos
· Curated by Aileen Watc
high
sea
outdoor
Unusually good
38 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
Water
178 photos
· Curated by Toni Pou
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
outdoor