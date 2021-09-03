Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jametlene Reskp
@reskp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
disk
disk jockey
turntable
old age
vinyl
toshiba
record player
Vintage Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
Nomad
15 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #179: Derek Sivers
8 photos
· Curated by Derek Sivers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images