We woke up at 5am to grab some sunrise shots over St. Marks square, but the weather wasn’t on our side. It was foggy, and all around presented terrible shooting conditions. As we were leaving, I decided to shoot a final picture at this arch leading into the square. The walkways in the image are a result of early morning workers getting ready for potential floods, and I was very happy with the way it lead into the arch, with mysterious yet inviting orange lights in the background.