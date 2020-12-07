Go to Marcel Strauß's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in blue knit cap
woman in blue knit cap
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Geislingen an der Steige, Deutschland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Portraits & People
342 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
People Images & Pictures
portrait
human
Hiking Tales
149 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
clothing
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking