Go to Wulan Sari's profile
@wsrstudio
Download free
yellow butterfly perched on purple flower in close up photography during daytime
yellow butterfly perched on purple flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Vacation
109 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea
Food
98 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
The Civil Rights Movement in Color
20 photos · Curated by Unseen Histories
right
history
colorized
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking