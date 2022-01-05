Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
J G D
@jgregoryd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
colorado
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
slope
land
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
peak
Landscape Images & Pictures
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Jungle Backgrounds
wilderness
Leaf Backgrounds
grove
Backgrounds
Related collections
Holiday Mood
446 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
brown
349 photos · Curated by Anna
Brown Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Still Lifes
349 photos · Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant