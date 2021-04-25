Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
dewashish thapa
@dewashish999
Download free
Share
Info
Basantapur, Kathmandu, Nepal
Published on
April 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Veggies
84 photos
· Curated by Belinda Vega
veggy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Church Culture
468 photos
· Curated by Pro Church Media
church
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
It's business time
75 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
business
work
office
Related tags
crowd
festival
People Images & Pictures
human
basantapur
kathmandu
nepal
carnival
skirt
clothing
apparel
leisure activities
parade
Free pictures