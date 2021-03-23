Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
jules a.
@julesea
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baguio City, Benguet, Philippines
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
baguio city
benguet
philippines
HD Green Wallpapers
fern
moss
botany
ecosystem
natural
trunk
pteridophyta
Grass Backgrounds
pteridophytes
ferns
Nature Images
Weed Backgrounds
plants
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Snake Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #129: Ann Handley
7 photos
· Curated by Ann Handley
bilberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry
Nature
418 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
Nature Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
London calling
141 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
london
building
HD City Wallpapers