Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Miika Savela
@zigelzi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
DMC-LX15
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dog fetching ball from lake.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
land
Nature Images
outdoors
labrador retriever
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People
126 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Earthy
35 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor
Surf
129 photos
· Curated by Nadezda Viugina
surf
Sports Images
outdoor