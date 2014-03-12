Go to Björn Simon's profile
@bjornsimon
Download free
A viewfinder at the top of the Empire State Building in New York City
A viewfinder at the top of the Empire State Building in New York City
Empire State Building, New York, NY 10001, USA, United StatesPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Best view in the world

Related collections

NYC
47 photos · Curated by Andrew Martone
nyc
building
united state
New Aesthetic pics
10 photos · Curated by Rai-mon Nemar Barnes
new
New York Pictures & Images
building
Web Portfolio
9 photos · Curated by Nitika Nadgar
building
New York Pictures & Images
nyc
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking