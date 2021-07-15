Go to Christopher Jeffrey's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray concrete cross statue under cloudy sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJIFILM, X-A3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Holiday Mood
446 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos · Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking