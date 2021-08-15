Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Antonio Janeski
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
DJI, FC7303
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ohrid Lake
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
ohrid
ohrid lake
lake
Summer Images & Pictures
drone view
Mountain Images & Pictures
drone
Landscape Images & Pictures
air
HD Grey Wallpapers
land
outdoors
shoreline
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
coast
peninsula
promontory
Free pictures
Related collections
Food
90 photos · Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Sparkles
76 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
Color - Neutral Tones
3,595 photos · Curated by Writing&Style
neutral
plant
HD White Wallpapers