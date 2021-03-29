Go to Mehmet Bozgedik's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Galata Kulesi, Beyoğlu, Turkey
Published on ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

View of Galata Tower from Karakoy

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking