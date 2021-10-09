Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Umar Farooq
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Babusar Top
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
babusar top
valley
Sunset Images & Pictures
Sky Backgrounds
Minimalist Backgrounds
sky clouds
portrait orientation
vertical wallpaper
Mountain Images & Pictures
pakistan
karakoram
dramatic
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
slope
peak
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Collection #190: Unfold
10 photos · Curated by Unfold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Just Married
146 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
Interiors
306 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
interior
indoor
home