Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Josie Weiss
@scarlettweiss
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
samsung, SAMSUNG-SM-G925A
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
leaves
Nature Images
Pink Backgrounds
close up
blossom
pollen
vase
potted plant
jar
pottery
petal
Leaf Backgrounds
daisy
daisies
planter
herbs
herbal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mountains
105 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Vaccine
54 photos · Curated by muchamad wahid
vaccine
coronavirus
virus
starry night
122 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
starry
night
Star Images