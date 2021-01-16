Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francois Olwage
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 16, 2021
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Little Norwegian Church in the village of Vinje.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
church
scandinavian
scandinavian church
wooden church
norwegian church
chapel
wooden chapel
norway
church building
building
architecture
spire
steeple
tower
plant
abies
fir
Tree Images & Pictures
cathedral
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Church
25 photos
· Curated by Susan Rymer
church
building
architecture
service 2/7/2021
19 photos
· Curated by Carleton Mabee
HD Grey Wallpapers
church
building
WorldView Church
17 photos
· Curated by Hailey Viehmann
church
building
architecture