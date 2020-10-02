Go to Partha Narasimhan's profile
@notsphinx
Download free
red rose in bloom during daytime
red rose in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Saratoga, CA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A rose sheds a tear

Related collections

Pools
26 photos · Curated by Yuri Druchinin
pool
swimming pool
HD Blue Wallpapers
The Civil Rights Movement in Color
20 photos · Curated by Unseen Histories
right
history
colorized
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking