Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ben Patton
@bennpatton
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rock
outdoors
Nature Images
soil
ground
rubble
wilderness
building
archaeology
architecture
mesa
Mountain Images & Pictures
housing
Free stock photos
Related collections
Architecture
209 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #22: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
Tree Images & Pictures
old
hill
Cities of Old
212 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
old
HD City Wallpapers
House Images