Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Louis Hansel
@louishansel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
sweet potato
yam
produce
vegetable
fries
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Arti
269 photos
· Curated by francesca Lehmann
arti
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Ore-Ida Sweet Potatoes
32 photos
· Curated by Claire Ward
potato
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Veggies
93 photos
· Curated by Fridsj
veggy
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures