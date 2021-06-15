Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dan Wayman
@theamazingdjw
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baldwin's Book Barn, Lenape Road, West Chester, PA, USA
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
baldwin's book barn
lenape road
west chester
pa
usa
Book Images & Photos
chair
library
book store
reading
Book Images & Photos
reading nook
old books
old chair
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
bookcase
indoors
room
leisure activities
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #43: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
building
street
outdoor
Pastel & Pale
220 photos · Curated by Luisa Azevedo
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
Festive with blank space
94 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
Space Images & Pictures
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers