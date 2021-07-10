Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rudra Chakraborty
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
West Bengal, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
One rainy evening
Related tags
west bengal
india
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain window
Nature Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
gate
railing
Free images
Related collections
Vinyl and Covers
77 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record
All You Need Is Love (Couples)
1,476 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures
Food
241 photos
· Curated by Florian Klien
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plate