Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Johanne Kristensen
@johannekristensen
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close-up of baby's breath and Diptyque scented candle
Related collections
Flatlays and Styled Stock
2,186 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
flatlay
HD White Wallpapers
business
Luxury
86 photos
· Curated by Fiona Mostyn
luxury
indoor
furniture
work from home
83 photos
· Curated by Melissa Hoffmann
home
work
blog
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
plant
crystal
wristwatch
Flower Images
diptyque
interior
decor
minimalism
baby's breath
close-up
fresh flowers
scandinavian
grey tones
HD Marble Wallpapers
glass
Flower Images
blossom
Creative Commons images