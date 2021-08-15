Go to Anna's profile
@greenmood
Download free
green fern plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 1000D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
vegetation
fern
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
rainforest
Nature Images
outdoors
land
Free pictures

Related collections

Dogs
52 photos · Curated by Robert Schmitt
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking