Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Montseng Ntabejane
@monts_eng
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Apple, iPhone 6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Capetown, South Africa
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
capetownphotography
fynbos
mountain landscape
plant
vegetation
bush
blossom
Flower Images
sprout
bud
petal
anther
asteraceae
moss
pollen
outdoors
photography
photo
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #42: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
International Women's Day
19 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Focus on Red
326 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora