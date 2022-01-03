Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Burkard Meyendriesch
@bmeyendriesch
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800E
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
bud
Flower Images
sprout
blossom
conifer
pollen
larch
Backgrounds
Related collections
Virtual Wave
27 photos
· Curated by Blythe Severson
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Wanderer
118 photos
· Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Earth and Nature
130 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers