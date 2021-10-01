Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Áron Varga
@varga_aaron
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
Canon EOS 5D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
palm
HD Tropical Wallpapers
houseplant
exotic
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
rainforest
outdoors
land
Jungle Backgrounds
bamboo
conifer
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal
Instrumental
352 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
instrumental
Music Images & Pictures
guitar
Unsplash Editorial
6,626 photos
· Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor