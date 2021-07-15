Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grasmere, Ambleside, UK
Published
on
July 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
grasmere
ambleside
uk
lake district national park
HD Green Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
south lakes
lake district
gree
Summer Images & Pictures
kendal
windermere
boat house
cumbria
Nature Images
outdoors
building
shelter
countryside
rural
Free images
Related collections
Think Yellow
925 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colour
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
mind body spirit
1,403 photos
· Curated by Huey
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blog