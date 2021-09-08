Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marina Khrapova
@mimiori
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
vegetable
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
harvest
Food Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
squash
planter
Free stock photos
Related collections
Rocks
63 photos
· Curated by laze.life
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
CLOSE TO YOU / LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH
397 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human