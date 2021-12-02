Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Akshar Dave 🪁
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Triangular base of a metal plant stand forms a play button! 🎶
Related tags
triangle
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Related collections
Flora
40 photos
· Curated by Jess Bailey
flora
Flower Images
petal
Background
19,469 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Light
419 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor