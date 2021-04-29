Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Federica Gioia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lausanne, Switzerland
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lausanne
switzerland
dark photography
strawberry
moody lighting
still life photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
strawberry
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Aesthetic
16 photos
· Curated by Jezebel Rose
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
close up
509 photos
· Curated by Federica Cavalli
plant
home
HD Green Wallpapers
fzś
127 photos
· Curated by Arkadiusz Żelechowski
fz
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers