Go to Hansjörg Keller's profile
@kel_foto
Download free
brown wooden chairs and tables
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bundeshaus, Bundesplatz, Bern, Schweiz
Published on DMC-GX7
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Eingang ind den Ständerat. Entrance to the Council of States.

Related collections

Moody and Atmospheric
145 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking