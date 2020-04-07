Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tony Sebastian
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thodupuzha, Kerala, India
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pattern of a basen made with coconut leaves.
Related tags
thodupuzha
kerala
india
Brown Backgrounds
woven
staircase
Free stock photos
Related collections
Pattern
11 photos
· Curated by Myriam Annarose
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Materials + Texture
137 photos
· Curated by Lindsay Marsh
material
Texture Backgrounds
pavement
Patina | Textures
728 photos
· Curated by Jen Theodore
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers