Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zhenzhi Mao
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
大慈恩寺(暂停营业), 西安市, 中国
Published
on
November 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
大慈恩寺(暂停营业)
西安市
中国
architecture
building
pagoda
shrine
temple
worship
陕西
玄奘
大报恩寺
大雁塔
shaanxi
china
西安
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #16: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor