Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Derek Lee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
中国上海市上海
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
中国上海市上海
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
female
People Images & Pictures
dress
Women Images & Pictures
gown
evening dress
fashion
robe
tourist
vacation
Public domain images
Related collections
Weddings
78 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #17: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
blooming life
130 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images