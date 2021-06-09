Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ralf Knüfer
@textstation
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Berlin, Germany
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
berlin
germany
plant
blue sky with clouds
himmel
june
craspedia
trommelstöckchen
blue skies
sommer
Summer Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
asteraceae
anther
pollen
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Creativity
60 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table
Collection #153: Spotify
3 photos
· Curated by Spotify
HD Color Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new