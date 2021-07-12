Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julie Marsh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stanley park vancouver
tree stump
plant
fungus
mushroom
agaric
Free images
Related collections
Computers, Phones, and Tech
136 photos
· Curated by Brittany Botti
HD Phone Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos
· Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds
Into the Wild
396 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife