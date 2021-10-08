Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shayna Douglas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ottawa
on
canada
golden retriever
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
canine
pet
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Perspective
2,034 photos · Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
road
Autumn / Fall Tones
424 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Food styling
372 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate