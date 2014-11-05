Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jeff Sheldon
ugmonk
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Nature
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
wrecked plane on the desert
Icelandic plane crash
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
clouds
vintage
grey
flight
lonely
aeroplane
aircraft
old
broken
wings
abandoned
fly
frost
rust
wing
decay
plane crash
desolate
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20