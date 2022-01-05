Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pavan Reddy
@apavan7128
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Desktop and Tech
285 photos
· Curated by Joan Aldrich
HD Desktop Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos
· Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor
Shadows & Silhouettes
267 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images