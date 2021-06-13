Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Helen Ngoc N.
@helenngoc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kona, HI, USA
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Google, Pixel 4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kona
hi
usa
fern
Hawaii Images & Pictures
kona hawaii
plant wallpaper
greenery
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Classic Cars
94 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
Blurrrr
387 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant