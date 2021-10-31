Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tuan Doan Huynh Phuong
@dhptuan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Published
on
October 31, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ho chi minh city
vietnam
building
high rise
HD City Wallpapers
urban
town
office building
architecture
apartment building
solar panels
electrical device
skyscraper
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Cityscape
87 photos
· Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
DREAMERS
24 photos
· Curated by Lana Campher
dreamer
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures