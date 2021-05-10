Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jorge Fernández Salas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jesuralem - Palestine
Related tags
temple mount
the rock
jerusalen
temple
palestine
palestina
israel
jerusalem
sleeve
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
long sleeve
female
Women Images & Pictures
face
Girls Photos & Images
evening dress
fashion
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nordic Countries
60 photos
· Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor
Workspaces
618 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
Good Doggos of Unsplash
261 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures