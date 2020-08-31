Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Tafra
@stafra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
NSW, Australia
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
nsw
australia
dry
drought
arid
windmill
Nature Images
outdoors
symbol
field
sign
road sign
countryside
weather
rural
Free pictures
Related collections
Sydney
871 photos
· Curated by Julia Grove
sydney
australia
HD City Wallpapers
bagrounds
153 photos
· Curated by mia jane
baground
outdoor
hill
Australia
1,770 photos
· Curated by Julia Grove
australia
HD Grey Wallpapers
building