Go to Stephen Leonardi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person sitting on rock near body of water during daytime
person sitting on rock near body of water during daytime
Lake Tahoe, United States
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Nature
195 photos · Curated by Monika Perl
Nature Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Lake Tahoe
8 photos · Curated by Christine Pagliarulo
lake tahoe
united state
outdoor
Fall in Tahoe
6 photos · Curated by Pamela Francis
Fall Images & Pictures
tahoe
lake tahoe
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking