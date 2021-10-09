Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joey Huang
@onice
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sanshengxiang, Changde, China
Published
on
October 9, 2021
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q (Typ 116)
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Drops of water on withered lotus leaves
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sanshengxiang
changde
china
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
lotus
leica
clothing
apparel
skin
tobacco
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Monotone
55 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Vertical
184 photos · Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Music
87 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Musician Pictures