Go to Joey Huang's profile
@onice
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sanshengxiang, Changde, China
Published on LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q (Typ 116)
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Drops of water on withered lotus leaves

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

sanshengxiang
changde
china
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
lotus
leica
clothing
apparel
skin
tobacco
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Monotone
55 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Vertical
184 photos · Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking