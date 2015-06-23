Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Timothy Kolczak
timkimagery
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
worms view of white steel structure
monochrome metal wire bridge
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
architecture
sun
inspiration
night
grey
bridge
steel
modern
structure
architectural
architectural detail
low angle
blackandwhite
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20